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An erroneous bank levy can cause major issues for your finances, but there may be ways to resolve the issue. Snorkulencija/Getty Images

You can do everything right with your money — pay your bills on time, keep a cushion in savings, owe nothing to anyone — and still wake up to find your checking account locked, your debit card declined and a pending mortgage or rent payment about to bounce. In some cases, the cause isn't fraud or a banking glitch, either. It's a debt collector who came after the wrong person or account, and a bank that froze the funds before it was confirmed that the account belonged to the right borrower.

This process, known as a bank levy, can have a big impact on your finances. Bank levies are automated, blunt instruments, after all, and when a debt collector serves this type of freeze order on a financial institution, the bank is generally required to act first and verify later. What that means is that certain issues, like common names, outdated address records or shared account numbers and funds that are legally off-limits, can result in collateral damage that makes it difficult to manage your finances.

The good news is, though, that while an erroneous freeze can cause big trouble with your bills, it can usually be reversed. However, the window to act is narrow and the steps you take in the first few days can have a major impact on the outcome. So what actually happens when an account freeze hits the wrong account?

Find out how to get rid of your high-rate debt before the problems escalate.

What happens if a debt collector freezes the wrong bank account?

While debt collectors generally need a court judgment to freeze a bank account, errors can occur during the process. Similar names, outdated records, identity theft issues or administrative mistakes can sometimes result in the wrong account being targeted. If that happens, several things typically follow:

The account may remain frozen temporarily

A bank generally won't immediately reverse a freeze simply because the account holder claims a mistake was made. Once the bank receives a valid legal order, it is usually required to comply until the issue is resolved through the proper channels. As a result, some or all of the funds in the account may remain inaccessible while the dispute is investigated. The length of time it remains frozen can vary depending on the circumstances, the court involved and how quickly supporting documentation is provided.

Learn how the right debt relief strategies could benefit you now.

You'll likely need to challenge the freeze

If the wrong bank account was mistakenly frozen, the burden of proof often falls on the affected account holder to prove the account was improperly frozen. This may require you to contact the bank, the debt collector and potentially the court that issued the order to dispute the bank levy. And, the sooner you begin the dispute process, the faster the issue may be resolved.

During this process, you'll likely need to provide supporting documentation, which could include government-issued identification, account ownership records or other evidence showing that you're not the debtor named in the judgment. If identity theft or mistaken identity is involved, additional records may be necessary.

Protected funds may receive additional review

Certain types of funds receive special legal protections under federal or state law. That means in most cases, banks are required to review the levied accounts for certain federally protected benefits before complying with a garnishment or levy order, but errors can still occur.

For example, Social Security benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), veterans benefits and some other government payments are typically protected from most private creditors. If you believe protected funds were frozen improperly during the levy process, you may need to provide evidence showing the source of the deposits.

You may be entitled to reimbursement in some situations

If the wrongful freeze causes direct financial harm to you because it resulted in overdraft fees, returned payment charges or other documented losses, you may have grounds to seek reimbursement. Whether compensation is available, though, will depend on the circumstances, the parties involved and applicable state laws. In these cases, keeping detailed records of all communications, fees and financial losses can be helpful if you need to pursue reimbursement later.

What should you do if the bank levy is legitimate?

While a bank levy can catch you off guard, leading to the assumption that the account freeze is erroneous, you may ultimately find that the levy is legitimate — the debt is yours, the judgment is valid and the freeze will stand. If that's the case, the priority should shift from disputing the levy order to resolving the underlying debts you're carrying so it can't happen again.

Certain debt relief options can help here. One is debt settlement, which involves negotiating with the creditor or debt collector on a lump-sum settlement amount that's less than the full amount owed. A debt management plan, typically arranged through a credit counseling agency, consolidates what you owe into a single monthly payment, typically with reduced interest rates and fees. In more serious cases, filing for bankruptcy may halt collection activity and discharge eligible debts entirely.

None of these paths is automatic or risk-free, though. For example, debt settlement can damage your credit and carry tax consequences, and bankruptcy also has long-term effects, but these strategies can stop the cycle of judgments and levies. And, the sooner you find a solution that fits your needs, the more leverage you generally have to work out terms before another freeze lands.

The bottom line

A frozen bank account doesn't always mean you owe the money — and even when it does, you have alternatives. If the levy is a mistake, act fast: Identify the creditor, file the right challenge and document everything before the deadline passes. If it's valid, treat the freeze as a signal to address the debt head-on, whether that's through settlement, credit counseling or, when necessary, bankruptcy. The worst response, though, is to wait and hope it resolves itself, because it won't.