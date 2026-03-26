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A sudden disability can have a big impact on your finances and make it tough to manage your debt. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A sudden disability can reshape your finances faster than almost any other life event. One day, your income supports your routine expenses and monthly credit card payments; the next, you may be relying on disability benefits that cover only a portion of what you once earned. The problem is, though, that the missed paychecks, the hospital stay or the diagnosis that rewrites your future won't register on your credit card statement. The balance is still there, the minimum payment is still due and the interest is still compounding.

That reality is hitting many Americans hard right now. Borrowers ended last year with more debt than ever before, in part because credit card balances hit a fresh high at the close of the year. As a result, tens of millions of people are now trapped in cycles of persistent credit card debt, and the interest charges are racking up at a fast rate. That debt cycle can be even more difficult to deal with, though, if you're also facing a sudden disability that's impacting your ability to earn a paycheck.

So what actually happens to your credit card debt when a paycheck stops coming and a disability starts? And what options, if any, are available to keep your debt issues from getting worse? That's what we'll detail below.

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What happens to credit card debt if you become disabled and can't work?

Your credit card debt doesn't go away simply because you become disabled. Credit card issuers will continue charging interest and fees, and missed payments will trigger the same consequences they would under any other circumstances: late fees, penalty APRs that can exceed 29% and negative marks on your credit report.

After roughly 180 days of nonpayment, most card issuers will charge off the account, meaning they write it off as a loss on their books and either send it to collections or sell it to a third-party debt collector for a fraction of the balance. At that point, you may begin receiving collection calls, and depending on the state you live in, the creditor or collector may eventually sue for the balance.

If a creditor wins a judgment against you, they may be able to pursue wage garnishment or bank levies to recover what's owed. However, certain income sources are protected, including both Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments, which are generally exempt from garnishment by private creditors under federal law. That can provide some protection against a frozen bank account or wage garnishment if disability benefits have become your primary income.

It's also worth checking whether your credit cards carry disability insurance or a hardship protection rider. Some issuers offer these as an add-on benefit and they may allow you to temporarily pause minimum payments or waive interest during a qualifying disability period. Review your cardholder agreement carefully or call your issuer directly to find out what, if any, protections are available to you.

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What debt relief strategies could help?

If disability has made your credit card debt unmanageable, several formal and informal relief options are available. Here's what to consider in this situation:

You should contact your issuer directly. Many credit card companies offer hardship programs to borrowers, but they aren't widely advertised. These programs may offer reduced interest rates, waived fees or temporarily lowered minimum payments for cardholders who are experiencing a financial crisis. You typically need to call and ask about them, though, and may have to meet certain requirements to enroll.

It may benefit you to consider credit counseling. A credit counseling agency can work with you and your creditors to establish a debt management plan that consolidates your monthly payments into one and may reduce your interest rates significantly. This, in turn, can lower the overall interest costs and help you pay off your balance faster than you otherwise could.

Exploring options like debt settlement could make sense. If your credit card or loan accounts are already delinquent, you or a debt relief company you work with may be able to negotiate a lump-sum payoff for less than the full balance. Be aware, though, that settled debt may be taxable as income, and the process will likely impact your credit score.

If you're really struggling, evaluate what bankruptcy can offer. For those whose disability is long-term and whose debt has become truly unmanageable, filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy may allow for a discharge of unsecured debt, including credit card balances. Or, Chapter 13 may be an option if you have some income and want to repay a structured portion of what you owe over time.

The bottom line

Disability doesn't come with a financial pause button and any unpaid credit card debt you're carrying will continue to accumulate interest regardless of your circumstances. You may still have options, though. Between issuer hardship programs, debt management plans, settlement and bankruptcy, there are legitimate paths to relief, but you'll want to act before the situation deteriorates further. The sooner you understand what protections and programs apply to your situation, the more options you're likely to have.