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The period after a garnishment judgment has been issued can be especially confusing for borrowers. Seng Kui Lim/Getty Images

After months of collection calls, warning letters and legal notices, many borrowers assume the worst is over once a creditor takes them to court over their unpaid debt, which millions of Americans are dealing with in today's high-rate, high-debt landscape. But for creditors, winning a judgment against a borrower with delinquent credit card or personal loan debt is often just one step in a much longer process of collecting what's owed.

That's because a court judgment issued against a borrower doesn't automatically put money in a creditor's hands. Rather, it gives the creditor powerful legal tools that can be used to recover the money owed for the balance, as well as any interest and fees that have accrued as the debt has gone unpaid. Depending on the situation, that could mean garnishing wages, freezing bank accounts or pursuing other assets permitted under state law.

In turn, the period after a garnishment judgment can be especially confusing for borrowers. Many are unsure how quickly collection efforts can begin and whether they still have options to resolve the debt. So, what actually happens after a creditor wins a garnishment judgment? That's what we'll examine below.

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What happens after a creditor wins a garnishment judgment?

A garnishment judgment gives a creditor legal authority to pursue collection through various court-approved methods. While the specific timeline varies by state, several things commonly occur after the judgment is entered. Here's what to expect:

The wage garnishment process could begin

One of the most common outcomes of this scenario is wage garnishment. During this process, the creditor obtains an order directing your employer to withhold a portion of your paycheck and send those funds toward the debt. And, if a wage garnishment order is issued, your employer is legally required to comply. Employers generally cannot refuse a valid garnishment order, nor can they decide how much to withhold on their own.

It's important to note, though, that federal law limits how much of your disposable earnings can typically be garnished for most consumer debts, and state laws may provide additional protections. That said, the garnishment generally continues until the debt, court costs and any applicable interest are paid in full.

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Your bank account could be frozen or levied

In some cases, creditors may pursue the money held in your checking or savings accounts instead of — or in addition to — wage garnishment. This debt collection tool, known as a bank levy, allows a creditor to freeze funds in your account and potentially seize eligible money to satisfy the judgment.

If this happens, you typically have an opportunity to claim exemptions for protected funds, including Social Security benefits and some federal benefits. These funds receive legal protections from garnishment under federal law, but the protections don't always prevent temporary account freezes or eliminate the need to demonstrate that the funds are exempt.

Interest and fees may continue to accumulate

Many borrowers are surprised to learn that a judgment doesn't necessarily stop the balance from growing. Depending on state law and the terms of the judgment, post-judgment interest may continue to accrue until the debt is paid. Court costs, legal fees and collection expenses may also increase the total amount owed. As a result, delaying action after a court judgment has been issued against you can make the debt more expensive to resolve.

Creditors may investigate other assets

A judgment may also allow creditors to gather information about your financial situation. In many jurisdictions, creditors can request financial disclosures or conduct post-judgment discovery to identify income sources, bank accounts or other assets that could potentially be used to satisfy the debt. While many retirement accounts and certain personal assets receive legal protections, exemptions vary widely by state.

How debt relief can help after a garnishment judgment

While a garnishment judgment can significantly limit your options for resolving the issue on your own terms, it doesn't necessarily eliminate them. If you're struggling with unsecured debts such as credit card balances, personal loans or medical bills, certain debt relief options may still provide a path forward.

For example, debt settlement could allow you to negotiate and settle outstanding balances for less than the full amount owed. This can save you money and potentially help you stop or avoid garnishment or a levy, though there are tradeoffs that come with this route, including the potential for credit damage and higher tax burdens.

Debt consolidation may be another option for those who still qualify for financing. By combining multiple high-rate debts into a single loan with a fixed payment, you may be able to lower your interest costs, simplify repayment and reduce your financial strain, allowing you to take control of your debt before the collection actions escalate.

If a wage garnishment or bank levies are already creating financial hardship, though, it may be helpful to speak with a credit counselor or reputable debt relief professional who can help clarify what options remain available. In some situations, you may be able to challenge improper garnishments, claim exemptions or negotiate alternative repayment arrangements.

The bottom line

A creditor's victory in court doesn't mean the collection process is over. After a garnishment judgment is entered, creditors may be able to garnish wages, levy bank accounts, collect interest and use other legal tools to recover what they're owed. That doesn't mean borrowers are powerless, though. Understanding your rights, reviewing available exemptions and exploring your debt relief options can help limit the financial impact and create a strategy for resolving the debt before collection efforts escalate further.