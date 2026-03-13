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While Chapter 13 can help you keep certain assets and regain control of your finances, the process involves trade-offs. SimpleImages/Getty Images

Borrowers with high-rate debt have been navigating a difficult financial environment in recent years. Credit card interest rates remain near record highs, household balances have continued to climb, credit card debt is at a record high and, in turn, many borrowers are now struggling to keep up with their monthly payments — especially if they're trying to juggle multiple debt obligations simultaneously. And, when those payments become too difficult to manage, some borrowers begin looking into more drastic financial solutions, including bankruptcy.

Among the bankruptcy options available, Chapter 13 is often viewed as the reorganization route. Instead of wiping unsecured debts out quickly and in full, as Chapter 7 bankruptcy can, Chapter 13 bankruptcy offers borrowers the ability to repay some or all of what they owe through a structured court-approved repayment plan. That can provide breathing room for borrowers who are struggling with wage garnishments, lawsuits or aggressive collection efforts while reducing some of the consequences that can come with Chapter 7.

Still, filing for Chapter 13 bankruptcy isn't a simple reset button. While it can help you regain control of your finances, the process involves trade-offs that can affect your income, property and financial flexibility. So, understanding what you may lose — and what alternatives might exist — can help you decide whether filing is the right next step.

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What do you lose if you file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy?

While Chapter 13 can help borrowers keep certain assets that might otherwise be liquidated in Chapter 7 bankruptcy, filing still comes with several potential losses, including the following:

Disposable income during the repayment plan

One of the biggest trade-offs in Chapter 13 bankruptcy is the loss of financial flexibility. When you file for this type of bankruptcy, the court determines how much of your disposable income must go toward repaying your debts, and you lose control over how to manage your finances, at least temporarily.

Your repayment plan is based on your income, expenses and the types of debts you owe. And, once that plan is approved, a large portion of your discretionary income may be directed toward creditors for the duration of the plan. That can leave less room in your budget for optional spending, savings or lifestyle adjustments.

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Control over major financial decisions

Borrowers who file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy also lose a degree of financial autonomy. Because the court is overseeing your repayment plan, certain financial decisions require approval. For example, you may need permission to:

Take on new debt

Sell certain assets

Refinance property

Make major financial purchases

This added oversight is intended to protect creditors and ensure the repayment plan stays on track, but it can make everyday financial decisions more complicated, so it's something to be aware of.

Certain assets or equity

While Chapter 13 allows borrowers to keep many of their assets, that doesn't mean everything is fully protected. If you have significant equity in assets that exceed bankruptcy exemption limits — such as real estate, vehicles or other valuable property — your repayment plan may require you to repay creditors an amount equivalent to that value over time. In other words, while you may keep the asset, you could still effectively pay for that equity through higher repayment obligations.

Your credit standing

Chapter 13 bankruptcy can also have a lasting impact on your credit profile. A Chapter 13 filing typically stays on your credit report for up to seven years from the filing date. During that time, obtaining new credit, qualifying for loans or securing favorable interest rates may become more difficult. While many borrowers are able to begin rebuilding their credit during the repayment period, the initial impact can still be significant.

What bankruptcy alternatives to consider instead

Given the tradeoffs that come with Chapter 13, it may be worth exploring other debt relief options, including:

Enrolling in debt management

Debt management plans are typically offered through credit counseling agencies. With this approach, the credit counselor works with your creditors to try to reduce your interest rates or have certain fees waived. You then make a single monthly payment to the agency, which distributes funds to creditors.

Settling your debt with a lump-sum payment

Debt settlement involves negotiating with your creditors, either on your own or with the help of a debt relief expert, to try and settle for less than the full amount owed in return for a lump-sum payment on the account. This option is typically used by borrowers who are already significantly behind on payments and cannot realistically repay their full balances.

Working directly with your creditors on a fix

You may also want to determine whether you can work directly with creditors to request enrollment in a hardship program, agree on a payment plan or find another fix, like temporarily reduced payments or interest rates. Your lenders may be willing to negotiate if doing so helps keep you on track with your payments.

The bottom line

Chapter 13 bankruptcy can provide meaningful relief for borrowers who need time and structure to regain control of their finances. It can stop collection efforts, halt wage garnishments and create a manageable path to repay certain debts. However, the process comes with real sacrifices. For that reason, it makes sense to weigh all of your debt relief options before moving forward. In some cases, alternatives like debt management or negotiated settlements could provide the necessary relief without the long-term consequences.