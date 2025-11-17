What are today's mortgage interest rates: November 17, 2025?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Homebuying requires a multi-faceted approach in order to be successful. Buyers will typically need to get prequalified so that they can show sellers they have the financial ability to actually make a purchase. Many will also benefit from enlisting the services of a real estate agent and much research will need to be completed on homes, neighborhoods, school districts and more. And in today's unique economic climate, buyers will also need to pay close attention to mortgage interest rates.

After dropping to near record lows at the start of the decade, mortgage rates surged in response to inflation and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking campaign. But the central bank has reversed course over the past year, issuing five rate cuts dating back to September 2024 and mortgage rates have cooled alongside those reductions. Another cut is possible for the bank's final meeting in December, too.

Against this backdrop, buyers may find it helpful to explore their mortgage rate offers daily to see if they can exploit a small window of opportunity. So, what are today's mortgage interest rates as of November 17, 2025? Below, we'll detail what you need to know right now.

What are today's mortgage interest rates?

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year mortgage term is 6.12% as of November 17, 2025, according to Zillow. The average rate on a 15-year term is significantly lower, coming in at 5.50% on Monday, although that expedited payoff timeline will result in larger monthly payments, even at the lower rate.

Still, today's 30-year mortgage term rate represents a real savings opportunity compared to when rates here were over 7% just at the start of the year. Consider taking the time, then, to calculate your potential costs to determine if these rates justify making a move. Whether you're considering a home in the $400,000 to $600,000 range or perhaps something even $800,000 or higher, today's lower rates could be affordable enough to justify a purchase now.

What are today's mortgage refinance rates?

Are you an existing homeowner looking to save money and refinance your loan? You'll have two primary ways to do so, each with significantly different rates. The average mortgage refinance rate on a 30-year term is now 6.86%, as of November 17, 2026, according to Zillow. The average mortgage refinance rate for a 15-year term, however, is 5.95%, potentially offering real relief for homeowners who purchased their home in the era of 7% mortgage interest rates.

It's also important to carefully consider your costs here, too. Mortgage refinancing closing costs will need to be accounted for and, if you're not planning on remaining in the home long enough to break even on those costs with your new monthly savings, it's generally not worth pursuing. At the same time, if you're already living in your forever home, today's lower rates on a 15-year mortgage refinance term, for example, may be worth evaluating.

The bottom line

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year mortgage term is 6.12% as of November 17, 2025 and it's 5.50% for a 15-year term. The median rate on a 30-year refinance term, meanwhile. Is now 6.86% and 5.95% for 15-year terms. So, while rates here are not as low as they were a few years ago, they're now competitive again. And with the right, informed approach, both homebuyers and owners may be able to find a way to make these rates fit their budget now.