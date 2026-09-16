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The average homeowner is sitting on a substantial amount of equity that they can leverage right now. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A report released earlier this month showing home equity borrowing rising across the country wasn't surprising. With trillions of dollars to leverage now and interest rates on home equity loans, in particular, markedly lower than many borrowing alternatives, it makes sense to use the money you already have readily available. And that's true whether you're looking to borrow a smaller amount, such as $25,000, or a larger figure like $90,000. With home equity levels hitting a record high in 2025, you likely have either amount accessible now, whether that means using your current mortgage servicer or a competitor offering more affordable rates and terms.

But home equity loan borrowing should still be approached strategically, even if you have the funds to withdraw. Failure to make your repayments as agreed to could result in foreclosure. And that's a real risk with a home equity loan, as the funds will be distributed in a lump sum upfront – and expected to be repaid immediately. Going into the process with an informed understanding is critical, then, both to ensure long-term affordability and to circumvent foreclosure risks. That starts with knowing what you'll pay. What are the monthly payments on a $90,000 home equity loan that's opened now, however? That's what we'll break down below.

See how much home equity you have to borrow here.

What are the monthly payments on a $90,000 home equity loan now?

The average home equity loan interest rate is just 8.14% as of September 16, 2026, according to Money.com, meaning that qualified borrowers with good credit scores may be able to find even lower rates. Using that average, however, and the assumption that the loan isn't refinanced, here's how much the payments will be on a $90,000 home equity loan, calculated against two traditional repayment periods:

10-year home equity loan at 8.14%: $1,098.62 per month

$1,098.62 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.14%: $867.38 per month

For context, here's what it cost last December, following an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve earlier that month:

10-year home equity loan at 8.18%: $1,100.53 per month

$1,100.53 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.13%: $866.85 per month

And here's what it would have cost homeowners in October 2025, when interest rates were even higher:

10-year home equity loan at 8.34%: $1,108.18 per month

$1,108.18 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.21%: $871.03 per month

To truly appreciate the affordability a home equity loan offers now, however, it can be helpful to see what costs looked like in October 2024 for the same-sized loan:

10-year home equity loan at 8.47%: $1,114.43 per month

$1,114.43 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.38%: $879.95 per month

Monthly payments on a $90,000 home equity loan, then, currently range between $867 and $1,098, making it more affordable than it's been during various times in the past two years. And with some time spent shopping around online, homeowners can potentially find even lower rates and costs that they can then proceed to lock in before interest rates rise again. If you're in the market for a home equity loan, then it may make sense to start shopping around online now to see what your offers look like.

Shop around for low-rate home equity loans here.

The bottom line

Home equity loan repayment costs are considerably more affordable than they were in recent years, making borrowing $90,000 with this unique product especially advantageous for homeowners now. That said, it's critical that you only borrow an amount that you can easily afford to repay to avoid foreclosure risks. Consider speaking with lenders directly, too, as they can guide you through the borrowing process and better help ensure success both now and over the extended repayment period.