40-ton whale dies amid wave of strandings off coast of Washington state

A 40-ton whale died after becoming stranded on Washington's Samish Island, becoming the latest in a string of whale deaths along the state's coastline.

The whale became stranded on the island's gravel beach on Monday night, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association's regional branch said on social media. Researchers from local organizations responded on Tuesday morning, but the whale had already died.

A photo shows the enormous marine mammal lying in shallow water.

The whale was a male that measured over 61 feet long and weighed about 40 tons, NOAA said. However, "its overall condition had deteriorated and it was emaciated" by the time rescuers arrived, the agency said. NOAA identified the creature as a fin whale, the second-largest animal on Earth, only behind blue whales.

A stranded whale off the coast of Washington's Samish Island. NOAA

The size of fin whales "limits the options for moving or freeing stranded animals," NOAA said.

A necropsy will be conducted, NOAA said. After that, the "carcass will be left to decompose naturally," the agency said.

The incident comes amid a spike in whale deaths in Washington. CBS affiliate KIRO reported at least 16 whale deaths in the state in the past year. Cascadia Research Collective founder John Calambokidis told CBS affiliate KREM that many of the whales appeared to have died from starvation, possibly because of climate change reducing the Arctic and Alaskan food supplies that whales in the area rely on.

Calambokidis said there had been at least 13 strandings since March.

Anyone who sees a stranded whale should call authorities, NOAA said. A person should not attempt to move the whale or interact with it, according to an FAQ by the agency.