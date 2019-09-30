WeWork withdraws its IPO filing a week after replacing founder as CEO

WeWork parent the We Company on Monday withdrew its plan to take the office space leasing company public less than a week after ousting its CEO.

WeWork's new co-chief executive officers, Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham, said in a statement that "We have decided to postpone our IPO to focus on our core business, the fundamentals of which remain strong," according to The Associated Press.

WeWork is the biggest tenant in New York City, and has made its name leasing, renovating and subleasing office space in cities nationwide. It was once privately valued as high as $47 billion. Since filing regulatory documents to go public on August 14, however, it has faced questions about its large financial losses, funding and corporate governance.

WeWork founder Adam Neumann stepped down as CEO last week and has been cutting costs as it seeks to shore up its balance sheet.

