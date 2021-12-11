Kentucky university clarifies storm-related fatality, says it is not aware of any fatalities within student body

Western Kentucky University said on Saturday it is not aware of any storm-related fatalities among its student body, after the university president said earlier that a student died in storms on his graduation day.

President Timothy Caboni had said the student, who was not named, died at his off-campus residence. The university later said in a statement the fatality "is now believed to instead be the close relative of a WKU student."

"Information is still arriving, but currently WKU is not aware of any fatalities within the WKU student body," the university said.

It said the Warren County Sherriff's office had clarified information that was provided earlier to the university's emergency operations center by first responders.

Kentucky's governor said Saturday the death toll in the state due to tornadoes and storms is "north of 70." Several deaths are also confirmed in Illinois and Tennessee.

Hundreds of thousands across several states in the central U.S. are without power.