Western Connecticut State University closed today after 100 students fall ill

DANBURY, Conn. -- A Connecticut university is shutting down for the day in response to an illness that has sickened about 100 students. John Clark, the president of Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, says he consulted with state, local and university health officials before deciding to close the school for Monday.



He says the decision was made "to protect our university community from infection and spread of the disease."

On Friday, Director of University and Community Relations Paul Steinmetz told CBS affiliate WFSB that on Thursday and Friday, up to 40 students became ill with an unidentified viral-like illness.

Now the number has grown to about 100 students who have come down with stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea.

Steinmetz said the school was "confident it is not E. Coli because we haven't been serving romaine lettuce in the cafeteria for at least a week and there are no other local cases of e-coli." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently warning the public not to eat any romaine lettuce unless you know where it's from, as an E. coli outbreak linked to romaine from Yuma, Arizona spreads across the country.

Officials said maintenance crews will continue cleaning and disinfecting work on Monday.



The school is recommending that students go home, if possible, and if they fall ill, stay in their room to prevent the spread of the disease. Officials are urging proper and thorough health measures including hand-washing, staying hydrated, cleaning surfaces with a disinfectant, washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly, and visiting the clinic if symptoms of dehydration or illness develop.



The university has about 5,700 students on two campuses in the city.