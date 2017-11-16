Boil water order issued in Westerly, Rhode Island, after tests detect E. coli

WESTERLY, R.I. — Health officials have issued a boil water notice in Westerly, Rhode Island after E. coli bacteria was found in the water supply.

The state Department of Health said Wednesday that water customers should boil water used for human consumption -- including drinking and cooking -- for at least one minute. Customers can also use bottled water.



E.coli is bacteria that signal the presence of fecal matter. It was detected in a routine sample taken on Monday.



The water department sells water to customers in Westerly and nearby Pawcatuck, Connecticut. The advisory will remain in effect until corrective actions are completed and satisfactory bacteria results are obtained.



E.coli can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. The bacteria poses an increased health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

Even with the boil-water advisory in place, all Westerly Public Schools will remain open on Thursday, CBS affiliate WPRI reports. Officials at Westerly Public Schools said the schools' food provider, Aramark, will be delivering bottled water for students and taking all necessary steps to ensure food is processed safely.

School officials also said water fountains will be shut down until the water is safe to drink.

Resident Courtney Capizzano said she ran out to the store for bottled water immediately following the boil water order.

"We ran to the store, and here's how we are dealing with it," she said. "We have dogs at home, babies at home. We're just trying to get prepared for whatever is ahead of us."