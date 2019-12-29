Shooting at church in Texas leaves at least two dead

At least two people are dead after a gunman opened fire Sunday at a church near Fort Worth, Texas, officials said. One victim died at the scene and another died en route to the hospital, MedStar told CBS News.

A third person is in critical condition.

A witness told CBS Dallas / Fort Worth the gunman shot someone with a shotgun during communion and that he was then taken down by another church member.

The church, West Freeway Church of Christ, is located in White Settlement, in suburban Tarrant County.

