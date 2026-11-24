A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges that Wendy's engaged in a pricing scheme that reduced competition across its restaurants, driving up costs for customers.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in a Maryland district court, accuses the burger chain of conspiring with independently owned franchisees to set and raise prices at its U.S. locations over a six-year period between 2016 and 2022. Wendy's collected "competitively sensitive information" from franchisee locations, including transaction data, to coordinate prices, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed by Andy Garcia, a California resident and longtime Wendy's customer, according to the suit. He alleges that Wendy's engaged in "anticompetitive conduct" that resulted in artificially high prices, causing him to pay more than he otherwise would have.

Garcia also sued NCR Voyix, a software company that provides Aloha POS, a point-of-sale system used by Wendy's.

"By delegating pricing decisions to a common decision-maker, it eliminates critical price competition that drives costs down for consumers," Blake Hunter Yagman, the lawyer representing Garcia and founding partner of Yagman PLLC, a class-action law firm headquartered in New York, said in an email.

"This is even more important with respect to food prices, which have never been higher — and Wendy's owes [it to] its consumers to compete on the merits for better service, more innovative products and better pricing," Yagman added.

Wendy's and NCR Voyix did not immediately respond to requests for comment. As of September, Wendy's had 432 company-owned restaurants and 6,762 franchisees across the U.S., according to the company's most recent regulatory filing.

In 2024, Wendy's raised concerns after saying it would test Uber-style pricing. Also known as dynamic pricing, that approach allows companies to set prices based on real-time market conditions and other factors such as weather.

Other restaurants have also faced scrutiny over their pricing practices. Last month, a consumer sued McDonald's over the use of an AI tool that recommends dynamic pricing.