Novo Nordisk to slash Wegovy prices by 50%, Ozempic by 35%

Novo Nordisk said Tuesday it will slash its prices for Wegovy and Ozempic beginning next year by up to 50%, highlighting the growing competition among pharmaceutical firms for customers seeking weight-loss drugs.

The Danish drugmaker said it plans to offer the medicines for $675 per month starting in January 2027, representing a 50% reduction in price for Wegovy and a 35% reduction for Ozempic. Novo Nordisk will also sell Rybelsus, a pill for adults with type 2 diabetes that is sometimes used for weight loss, for the same price.

Novo Nordisk's decision comes as it competes with Eli Lilly, which sells Mounjaro and Zepbound, injectable medications commonly used for weight-loss, and with providers of other so-called GLP-1 treatments coming to market.

Wegovy and Ozempic are among dozens of drugs sold at a discount on Trumprx.gov, a new online platform launched by the Trump administration that gives consumers direct access to lower prices for roughly 40 drugs.

In November, Novo Nordisk also announced a new pricing plan for Wegovy and Ozempic to reduce costs for some customers.

The company on Tuesday framed its decision as a way to enhance affordability, noting in a press release that it wants to lower out-of-pocket costs for customers with high-deductible insurance plans.

"Private and public payers, as well as patients, want access and have been calling for lower list prices," Jamey Miller, executive vice president of U.S. operations for Novo Nordisk, said in a statement.

The pharmaceutical company said the price cuts will not impact its "direct-to-patient" prices, the discounted rates that some manufacturers offer straight to consumers.