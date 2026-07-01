Couples are spending 8.5% more on weddings this year. Here's why.

Couples are spending significantly more to get married this year, with wedding-related spending rising 8.5% from a year ago as tariffs and broader inflation push up the cost of everything from flowers to catering, according to a new Bank of America Institute analysis of payment data.

The jump in spending reflects higher prices, which in some cases were driven higher by President Trump's wide-ranging tariff policies. Increased spending also reflects broad-based inflation, which in May jumped to 4.2% on an annualized basis — its highest level in more than three years.

Weddings are among the biggest financial expenses that couples will face, with costs rivaling those of buying a car. In 2025, the average wedding cost $36,000, an increase of $3,000 from the previous year, Bank of America said, citing data from registry site Zola.

The Bank of America Institute study analyzed customers' credit and debit card spending and bank transfer information to estimate spending on wedding-related transactions such as venue rentals, catering fees, photography, florists and apparel.

To be sure, wedding costs can vary greatly depending on the type of occasion a couple plans, including its size, location and more, the group said.

Tariffs have become an unexpected wedding expense, helping drive up prices for imported products such as flowers and cocoa, which is used in chocolates and desserts. Businesses facing higher tariff costs often pass at least some of those expenses on to customers..

Where is wedding spending growing the fastest?

Wedding spending by couples in the South grew five times faster than spending by couples in the Midwest, according to the report. The difference could reflect regional cost-of-living differences or varying wedding styles, Bank of America Institute said.

Weddings among members of Gen Z have tripled since 2019, according to the Bank of America report, while the number of millennial weddings dropped by roughly 20% over the same time period. The data suggests that the milestone of getting married may be shifting to younger Americans, Bank of America said.

Some long-standing wedding traditions are also evolving. More couples are choosing lab-grown diamonds over natural stones, according to the report, suggesting many are looking for less expensive rings.