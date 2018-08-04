Tornado slams Webster, Massachusetts as storms march eastward

WEBSTER, Mass. – The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado hit the central Massachusetts town of Webster Saturday morning. CBS Boston reports a tornado warning was issued for parts of Worcester County around 9:30 a.m. and was later expanded to Middlesex County as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area.

Webster was hit the hardest. The town, which is about 18 miles south of Worcester near the Connecticut state line, is now littered with downed trees and power lines. There are also several shattered windows and many homes and businesses lost electricity.

One woman was hurt when part of a roof fell on top of a car, authorities said. There is structural damage to at least four buildings in town.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is sending investigators to asses the damage in the area. The National Weather Service said it's still too early to know the exact strength, path and length of the tornado. The NWS is also conducting damage surveys in Dudley and Woodstock, Connecticut.

This is third tornado in southern Worcester County in the last two weeks.

NWS says strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts will continue as showers move eastward.