We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A HELOC could save users more money than other popular borrowing alternatives. Getty Images

If you're a homeowner, you may have the opportunity to borrow against the equity in your property. You can do that by taking out a home equity loan or a home equity line of credit (HELOC). Both allow you to borrow against your house, but a HELOC provides access to a line of credit while a home equity loan allows you to borrow a lump sum.

Both HELOC and home equity loan interest rates rose during the pandemic as the Federal Reserve raised the benchmark interest rate to fight inflation. That made these loan options less attractive for budget-conscious property owners.

However, with the Federal Reserve dropping rates in September and November, and signaling additional rate cuts are coming, there is renewed interest in this method of borrowing -- and with good reason. A HELOC offers numerous benefits in this rate climate, and, could save you money under the right circumstances.

Below, we'll break down four big reasons why taking out a HELOC might be a great thing for your finances now.

Start by seeing what HELOC interest rate you could qualify for here.

4 ways a HELOC could save you money right now

Not sure if a HELOC makes sense for your financial situation? Here are four ways it could help save you money:

You could pay down or consolidate high-interest debt

One of the biggest ways a HELOC could help you save is if it enables you to reduce the costs of other debts you've taken on.

"If you own a home that has equity in it and you also carry debts that are at higher interest rates, like credit cards, you would be a good candidate for taking out a home equity line of credit to eliminate those higher payments," advises Mark Charnet, founder & CEO of American Prosperity Group.

While Charnet said you'll need good credit to qualify, the reality is that HELOC rates are typically well below the 23.37% average APR that credit cards charge. Paying off expensive debt with a much cheaper HELOC can result in considerable savings over time and make it easier to become debt-free as more of your monthly payment goes to the loan principal.

"If you built up high-interest credit card debt and are only able to pay the minimum payment it could take years to pay off this debt," warns Domenick D'Andrea, AIF, CRC, CPFA and founder of DanDarah Wealth Management. "With the lower rate that a home equity line of credit can offer, you can either continue to make the same payment and pay down the debt quicker or you can pay the new minimum and free up cash for day-to-day expenses."

Start tackling your debt with a low-rate HELOC now.

You can secure financing at an affordable rate

HELOCs can also come with reduced costs compared to other financing options you might be considering for future purchases.

"A HELOC can save you money by offering lower interest rates than credit cards or personal loans, making it a cost-effective way to finance expenses," according to Douglas A. Boneparth, CFP, financial advisor and president of Bone Fide Wealth, LLC.

D'Andrea also suggests a HELOC could sometimes be a more affordable option than an auto loan, especially in today's market. "With car costs and interest rates at a combined all-time high, you can use a home equity line to potentially obtain a lower rate," D'Andrea said. "You can free up cash for day-to-day needs."

Evan Luchaco, an Oregon-based Home Loan Specialist for Churchill Mortgage, also suggests that HELOCs could not only be a cheaper financing option but also an easier one as well in some circumstances. "For homeowners looking to make investments in business ventures, a HELOC can provide quicker and less expensive financing options than commercial loans – particularly for new business ventures or first-time investors," Luchaco says.

Of course, Boneparth warns that you do need to manage repayment carefully and make sure your loan is affordable since you are borrowing against your home and putting your property on the line. Still, he said, since HELOCs allow for interest-only payments during the initial draw period, this could help with cash flow and make the loan more affordable.

You'll have more control over your borrowing

While both home equity loans and lines of credit offer the benefits of affordable rates, HELOCs could potentially save you money right now compared with a home equity loan -- especially because you have more control over how much you borrow and pay interest on.

"Unlike a traditional loan, a HELOC lets you borrow only what you need, controlling interest costs based on immediate needs," Boneparth explains. You don't have to draw down your entire line of credit at once, and if you borrow only a small amount, your interest costs will be much lower -- especially if you make payments as you draw on your line of credit

"Because the payments on a HELOC are typically based on the outstanding balance of the loan, the more you pay down the loan, the less you pay in interest over time," Luchaco says.

HELOCs also come with variable rates, unlike the fixed rates home equity loans usually offer. This means borrowing costs for your HELOC could decline -- without you having to refinance -- if the Fed moves forward with rate cuts in 2024 and 2025.

You can get tax-deductible debt

Finally, a HELOC can save you money when used to finance certain purchases because these loans can come with tax benefits.

"The interest may be tax-deductible if used for home improvements," Boneparth explains. While you do have to itemize when filing your taxes to claim the deduction, this can still provide significant savings compared to other borrowing methods. Plus, Boneparth explains that the improvements "can also boost your home's value, potentially building more equity."

The bottom line

For all of these reasons, taking out a HELOC could be the right financial move now, if you have home improvement projects, high-interest debt to pay down, or other purchases you're looking to finance at an affordable rate.

Have more questions? Learn more about your current HELOC options online today.