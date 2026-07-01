Water safety tips as millions of Americans deal with intense heat wave

With much of the U.S. facing scorching temperatures, many Americans are expected to head to the beach or hit the pool to cool off over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

But experts warn of the dangers of rip currents and importance of water safety.

More than 4,000 people drown each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's the leading cause of death for kids ages 1 through 4.

Technology improves water safety

Technology is helping to see what the eye can't when it comes to water safety.

"Rip currents are the No. 1 weather-related fatality in our region," said Eric Hoeflich, a National Weather Service meteorologist in the mid-Atlantic region.

His office outside of Philadelphia monitors ocean conditions from New Jersey to Delaware and is one of 122 facilities in all 50 states.

Twice a day, Hoeflich's office publishes rip current forecasts, which help inform local beaches.

Safety tips

Rip currents form after a wave crashes on shore and encounters an obstacle in the beach's topography, including low spots in sand bars and around piers. A rip current can pull you away from shore at a speed of 1 to 8 miles per second, much faster than a person can swim.

If you get caught in a rip current, Jack Forsman, the chief lifeguard at a beach in Sea Bright, New Jersey, stressed to "stay calm."

"Make sure that you keep your arms down, tread water and control your breathing," he said. "Best way to get the lifeguard's attention is to just turn, face the beach and put one arm up in the air."

Forsman suggests first checking in with the lifeguards when you arrive at the beach.

"Talk about what's going on in the day, what's a surf height, rip current conditions," he said. "Always swim near a lifeguard. Stay as close to the lifeguard stand as much as possible."

You also want to check the warning flags.

"But just because it's a green flag doesn't mean that there's no hazard, just a low hazard," Forsman warned.

Pools can also be dangerous. Make sure there's fencing and consider an alarm that can alert you if the gate opens, even if you're away from home. They range from $150 to $300 and can alert you if something or someone falls into the pool.

The Red Cross recommends people know basic swimming skills including:

How to tread water for at least one minute

Swim 25 yards without stopping

Get out of a pool without using stairs or a ladder

You may also want to consider a life vest, but only if it's rated for your weight.