A retiring Spirit pilot's last flight was canceled by the budget carrier's sudden closure. See his impromptu celebration.

A former Spirit pilot received an impromptu retirement celebration when the airline's sudden shutdown led to the cancellation of what would have been his final flight.

Captain Jon Jackson ended up on a Southwest Airlines flight to return home to Baltimore International Airport. Video captured the warm welcome he received upon arrival — complete with a bottle of champagne and a cheering crowd.

"This is very overwhelming," Jackson said, after the crowd encouraged him to give a speech. "I can't thank you all enough, As Spirit goes down, this is kind of a sad day, and you guys made it incredible. Thank you so much."

Jackson had planned to take his retirement flight on a Spirit aircraft Saturday, marking the end of his career as a pilot for the airline, according to a statement from Southwest. But, when Spirit failed to secure a federal bailout and collapsed the same day, he boarded the Southwest flight to Baltimore with his son, a first officer for that airline.

His son informed the Southwest pilots that the trip should have been his father's retirement flight, and the airline proceeded to arrange a spontaneous series of festivities to commemorate Jackson's service.

"They seized the opportunity to change the course of the day for Capt. Jackson," said Southwest of the flight's pilots, "setting in motion a plan that resulted in a proper retirement party when the flight landed in Baltimore."

In addition to the cheers awaiting him at the gate, Baltimore Airport Fire and Rescue met Jackson's aircraft with a traditional water cannon salute, Southwest said. The airline called the affair "a powerful reminder of the aviation community's ability to show respect, compassion, and solidarity when it matters most" and thanked Jackson for his "service in the skies."

Spirit had approached the Trump administration in hopes of acquiring an emergency bailout that would help the budget carrier avoid liquidation, as fuel prices soared. When it did not come through, the airline's parent company, Spirit Aviation Holdings, announced Saturday that it had "started an orderly wind-down of operations, effective immediately."

"All Spirit flights have been cancelled, and Spirit Guests should not go to the airport," the announcement said. The airline promised to automatically process refunds for people who had purchased flight tickets and launched a website to answer questions about the shutdown.