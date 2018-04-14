How to watch the NBA Playoffs: Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs

The NBA Playoffs are finally here. Saturday's games kick off with the Golden State Warriors taking on the San Antonio Spurs on ABC.

The Warriors (58-24) are coming into the playoffs banged up without star point guard Steph Curry. The defending champs will face Gregg Popovich's Spurs (47-35), who are without their best player, Kawhi Leonard.

Check back for predictions, odds and more from CBS News and CBS Sports.

How to watch the NBA Playoff games today:

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Game 1

Location: Oakland's Oracle Arena

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN.com

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Time: 10:30 p.m.

Channel: ESPN