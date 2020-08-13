Watch live: Trump holds White House news conference

President Trump is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon as his administration continues to insist it is doing a strong job addressing the coronavirus pandemic, even as the U.S. reports more deaths than any other country.

"We've done the best job of any country in the world," Mr. Trump said during Wednesday's press conference, touting his administration's work on testing and ventilators.

How to watch President Trump's press conference today

What: President Trump holds a news conference

President Trump holds a news conference Date: August 13, 2020

August 13, 2020 Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

5:15 p.m. ET Location: The White House

The White House Online stream: Live on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Mr. Trump and his top advisers on Thursday morning announced an agreement to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The president said he hopes an agreement will be signed at the White House in the coming weeks.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Meanwhile, the president is trying to decide how best to attack vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, in the last 24 hours calling her "nasty," "disrespectful" and the "meanest."