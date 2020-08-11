Watch live: President Trump holds press conference

President Trump is holding a press conference on Tuesday evening, the day after he was abruptly removed from Monday's White House press briefing following the Secret Service shooting of a suspect outside the White House. Mr. Trump returned to the podium later on Monday afterward.

The Secret Service confirmed a male suspect had been shot and taken to a local hospital and said a Secret Service officer had also been hospitalized. The shooting took place on 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, the Secret Service said.

How to watch President Trump's press conference today

What: President Trump holds a press conference

President Trump holds a press conference Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Location: White House Press Briefing Room

White House Press Briefing Room Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile streaming device.

The president has briefed the press almost daily in recent weeks to defend his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Trump signed an executive order and three memoranda Saturday meant to provide economic aid to those struggling during the pandemic, with additional benefits for the unemployed and tax cuts for workers.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow suggested Tuesday that the extra coronavirus unemployment benefits could begin in two weeks, after "small technical changes" are made to Mr. Trump's executive memorandum on unemployment benefits. At the White House, Kudlow signaled that that states would not have to provide an extra $100 per week per worker to trigger the additional weekly $300 federal benefit. Instead, the regular unemployment payouts by states will now count toward the $100 weekly requirement to qualify for the federal $300. Kudlow said, for example, that the median unemployment benefit paid by states is $400, so the federal government would pay "$300 of federal benefits, so that equals $700 per person, per week."

Grace Segers contributed to this report.