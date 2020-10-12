Watch live: Trump makes first trip since his COVID-19 diagnosis

President Trump is leaving the White House for his first campaign trip since his COVID-19 diagnosis. On Monday, he'll speak at a Make America Great Again rally in Sanford, Florida.

Mr. Trump has insisted that he feels great, despite his hospitalization merely a week ago. The president was placed on a number of different drugs to help him recover. The president's physician, Sean Conley, claims Mr. Trump is no longer able to infect others, but he has not said whether the president tested negative.

The president already held an event with hundreds of supporters on Saturday on the South Lawn, speaking from the White House balcony.

"It's going to disappear, it is disappearing," Mr. Trump said about the virus that landed him in the hospital, has killed more than 210,000 Americans, and shows no signs of disappearing.

Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

On Monday morning, as the Senate Judiciary Committee opened its hearings for his Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Mr. Trump appeared to say he wants the Senate to curtail Barrett's confirmation hearing, "approve" her and move quickly to a deal for COVID economic relief.

"The Republicans are giving the Democrats a great deal of time, which is not mandated, to make their self serving statements relative to our great new future Supreme Court Justice. Personally, I would pull back, approve, and go for STIMULUS for the people!!!" Mr. Trump tweeted.

Democrats and Republicans on the committee each deliver opening statements before Barrett ever speaks.

Mr. Trump called off stimulus negotiations last week. His tweet canceling talks with Democrats sent the markets tumbling. Within hours, he was calling on Congress to pass aid in a series of standalone economic relief bills. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested Friday the prospects for more bipartisan stimulus legislation before Election Day are "unlikely in the next three weeks."