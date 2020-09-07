Watch live: Trump holds White House news conference on Labor Day

President Trump is holding a news conference Monday at the White House, as he touts the economy and jobs as millions are still out of work. The president is still facing backlash from an article in The Atlantic that alleged he called fallen soldiers "suckers" and "losers," which he and White House officials have vigorously denied.

"Biggest and Fastest Financial Recovery In History. Next year will be the best ever, unless a Sleepy person, who wants to massively raise your taxes, gets in. I'm which case, CRASH!!!" Mr. Trump tweeted Monday morning.

"10.6 Million Jobs Created In Just 4 Months, A Record!!!" he also tweeted.

How to watch President Trump's news conference today

What: President Trump's news conference

President Trump's news conference Date: September 7, 2020

September 7, 2020 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: The White House

The White House

Mr. Trump has emphatically denied the report in The Atlantic, some details of which have been confirmed by other outlets including Fox News, that he called Americans who died at war "losers" and "suckers."

"I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes. There is nobody that respects them more. So, I just think it's a horrible, horrible thing," Mr. Trump told reporters last week.