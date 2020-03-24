Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force members give updates on COVID-19 response

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET. The president has been pushing to open the country back up and reverse the economic slowdown.

Earlier Tuesday, during a Fox News town hall, the president said he wants the country "back open by Easter," on April 12, signaling impatience with the ongoing business closings and stock market volatility caused by the spreading coronavirus.

The Senate appears to be inching closer to a deal on a massive stimulus bill to respond to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic after several rounds of negotiations between Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.