Watch live: Colorado governor gives update on new COVID-19 variant case

Colorado Governor Jared Polis is holding a news conference after the first confirmed case of the United Kingdom-identified variant of COVID-19 in the United States.

The press appearance comes a day after the Colorado State Laboratory confirmed the a case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, and informed the Centers for Disease Control. Health officials say it's the first confirmed variant case in the U.S.

"Today we discovered Colorado's first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK," Polis said on Twitter. "The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely."

Polis and his partner tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

