How to watch the Boston Marathon

BOSTON -- The Boston Marathon last year was sunny with a high temperature of 75 degrees. This year it'll be much colder and wetter.

It was projected to be in the upper 30s and low 40s throughout most of Monday's race, eventually hitting a high of 51.

Before the race, Diana Dearden, a 26-year-old runner from Wilmington, Delaware, said she was feeling challenged by the rain and was worried the cold will lead to problems. She said she's "just trying to take it in stride" but she has lost hope of getting a good time.

Connor Buchholz, a 25-year-old from Toledo, Ohio, qualified for Boston with a race in Pennsylvania in September. He said folks are a little distraught over the weather but they knew it was going to be raining, and he's looking forward to working together with the other runners to accomplish their goals.

