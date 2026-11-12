Multiple people shot in Washington, D.C.'s Logan Circle, authorities say

Multiple people were shot in Washington, D.C.'s Logan Circle neighborhood on Thursday morning, according to a city councilmember. Police are searching for the suspect, she said.

City councilmember Brooke Pinto said on X there were shootings at and outside a Vida Fitness gym. A church and homes are also on the block, and a Whole Foods supermarket is around the corner.

The Associated Press reports that four people were shot, citing a police officer with the Metro Police Department.

The department said on X at 8:23 a.m. that it was responding to the scene at 15th and P Street in the city's trendy Logan Circle neighborhood. It has not confirmed the exact location of the shooting.

A large police response was visible in the area. The department and Pinto asked residents to avoid the area, which is about one mile north of the White House.

Law enforcement respond to the scene of a shooting in Logan Circle on November 12, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said its Washington Bureau was at the scene and assisting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.