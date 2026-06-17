D.C. Democratic primary for mayor results still undetermined in city's first ranked-choice election

Washington — The results of the District of Columbia's Democratic primary for mayor is still undetermined, with Janeese Lewis George having a lead with 64% of the vote counted. CBS News has not issued a projection in the race.

Neither Lewis George or the other frontrunner, Kenyan McDuffie, have declared victory.

This is the first time D.C. has used a ranked-choice system for primary voting. Under the system, primary voters can pick one candidate or rank some or all of them. Candidates are eliminated until a candidate receives 50% of the vote.

D.C. also has a system in which all registered voters are automatically mailed ballots, meaning many voters mail in or drop off their ballots.

D.C. is a heavily Democratic city, so the primary contest, not the November election, is where the real competition lies.

At Lewis George's post-election event on Tuesday night, she pledged to protect the city's autonomy.

"If there was any doubt, right now we lay it to rest," she said, according to The Associated Press. "It is the people of D.C. who elect the mayor."

At McDuffie's event, he emphasized that D.C. is "under threat," but added "Donald Trump does not run Washington, D.C."

On Wednesday morning, McDuffie urged patience as the ballots are being counted. "We respect that process, and we are going to see it through," McDuffie said.

Both Lewis George and McDuffie want to keep the Trump administration's footprint on D.C. as light as possible and make sure D.C. keeps home rule. Mr. Trump has sought to increase his administration's influence and presence in D.C. politics, including by the temporary takeover of federal law enforcement and continued presence of the National Guard in D.C. The president insists those measures have made D.C. much safer.

Mr. Trump was asked how he would feel if Lewis George becomes mayor.

"Well, I wouldn't like it and maybe we'd take back Washington and run it on the federal basis," he responded. "We won't put up with it."

In 1973, Congress passed the District of Columbia Home Rule Act to grant D.C. residents the ability to elect a mayor and a council. But since D.C. is a federal district, Congress still controls much of its budgetary authority and legislative oversight, and Congress could undo the home rule law.

Lewis George ran to the left of McDuffie on a platform of universal affordable childcare for all, increasing government-backed housing, and improving other social programs. She has also opposed extending curfews for the city's youth, which the city curfews D.C. has implemented to curb crimes committed by teenagers as well as enhance youth safety.

McDuffie ran on a campaign of lowering the cost of living and strengthening public safety, and worked with outgoing D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on business-friendly projects, like bringing the Commanders football team back to Washington. Bowser has backed him.

The winner will take over for Mayor Muriel Bowser, who isn't seeking a fourth term.

According to the Washington Post, Lewis George and McDuffie crossed paths and greeted each other Tuesday morning and shook hands.