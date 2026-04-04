3 hospitalized after bus crashes through Washington, D.C. restaurant

Three women were taken to the hospital after a bus and vehicle collided in Washington, D.C., sending the bus crashing into a closed restaurant, according to first responders.

It's not clear what led to the collision. CBS affiliate WUSA reported that the bus, part of Washington, D.C.'s public transit system, hit the vehicle. First responders were dispatched to the site around 7:13 a.m., the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department told CBS News.

The restaurant was closed when the bus crashed through its facade, the department said on X. Photos show the front of the bus surrounded by debris. Another image shows a dark-car van with significant damage on the rear driver's side. A video shows the first responders breaking up the concrete at the restaurant's entrance to facilitate the bus's removal.

Four patients were evaluated, the department said on X, and three adult female patients were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Metro Transit Police said on X that the bus driver sustained minor injuries. A photo shows one person being wheeled towards an ambulance on a stretcher.

Update vehicle into building 7th & Q Sts NW. 3 adult female patients transported with minor injuries. Further structural assessment will be conducted once bus has been removed from inside building. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/qo1APZRWTy — DC Fire and EMS Department (@dcfireems) April 4, 2026

WUSA reported that the restaurant, called Ambar, was empty at the time of the crash, but was set to open for brunch at 9:20 a.m. Ambar serves Balkan food and has two locations in Washington, D.C., one in Virginia, and one in Chicago, Illinois. The crash occurred at the 7th St. & Q St. NW location, according to the department.

Firefighters searched the building as a precaution and secured its utilities, said the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department. The department said crews are still working to get the bus out of the building. Once it is removed, the building's structural integrity will be assessed. An initial evaluation found no significant structural issues, the department told CBS News.



The crash is being investigated by the department and by police, WUSA reported.