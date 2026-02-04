Democrats lay out demands for DHS funding, urging GOP to "get serious" with both sides far apart

Washington — Democratic leaders on Wednesday outlined their demands for funding the Department of Homeland Security beyond next week, reiterating several policy proposals to rein in the Trump administration's immigration enforcement practices — some of which Republicans have already rejected.

"Taxpayer dollars should be used to make life more affordable for everyday Americans, not to brutalize or kill them," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said at a news conference at the Capitol. "ICE is completely and totally out of control, immigration enforcement should be just, it should be fair, and it should be humane. That is not what is taking place right now."

Jeffries, who spoke alongside Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democratic leaders, said "dramatic changes" are necessary at DHS, which oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

The House approved a funding package Tuesday that funded the bulk of the government through September and extended funding for DHS through Feb. 13. Democrats and Republicans are now up against the clock to reach an agreement on long-term funding or pass another short-term extension.

Jeffries said there are "several demands that we will articulate on behalf of the American people," which include the use of mandatory body cameras and requirements for judicial warrants for arrests in homes and cars. He also said federal agents should not wear masks in an "arbitrary and capricious fashion" and that Congress should prevent the detention and deportation of American citizens.

"These are just some of the common-sense proposals that the American people clearly would like to see in terms of the dramatic changes that are needed at the Department of Homeland Security before there's a full-year appropriations bill," Jeffries said.

Schumer said Democrats in the House and Senate are "on the same page."

"Democrats, we have common-sense, tough objectives to rein in ICE," Schumer said. "And the Republicans need to get serious."

Schumer said Democrats are also seeking an end to roving patrols, independent oversight of immigration agents and "no secret police." The demands largely mirror the changes Schumer articulated before the Senate voted to approve the most recent funding package. He said Democrats would release legislation detailing the demands soon.

"We're united with the American people, we're united as House and Senate Democrats," Schumer said. "We're going to have tough, strong legislation. We hope to have it within the next 24 hours that we will submit together. And then we want our Republican colleagues to finally get serious about this, because this is turning America inside out in a way we haven't seen in a very long time."

Republicans have appeared amenable to some of the proposals, like the use of body cameras and bringing an end to roving patrols, while some of the other proposals have been more divisive. And Senate Majority Leader John Thune has acknowledged that reaching a deal and getting it through both chambers is an "impossibility" ahead of the deadline.

Democratic leaders have suggested they will oppose another funding extension for DHS, making a shutdown of the department likely. Immigration operations would continue operating, since ICE and CBP received an influx of funds in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act last year.