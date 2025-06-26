6 debt management program warning signs borrowers should know

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Not all debt management programs are legitimate, and choosing the wrong one could lead to serious damage for your finances. Jens Kristian Balle/Getty Images

If debt collectors are calling you daily but you can't afford to pay off what you owe, the idea of enrolling in a debt management program can be pretty tempting. After all, these programs claim to help reduce your debt and eliminate the annoying (and often stressful) communications from creditors and debt collectors. Their messaging is everywhere, too — from radio ads during your morning commute to pop-ups while you're browsing online and even direct mail pieces that outline exactly how much you owe.

And, in reality, many of the credit counseling companies that offer debt management programs can genuinely help you get back on track financially. Enrolling in a legitimate debt management program has helped millions of Americans negotiate with creditors to reduce interest rates and fees and create realistic payment plans. But while there are many honest companies trying to help, there are also some that are looking to exploit people who are already struggling, and in many cases, the predatory companies sound exactly like the legitimate ones.

When you're overwhelmed by debt, it's natural to want immediate relief, but rushing into the wrong program can make your situation dramatically worse. So, to help you make the best decision for your finances, it helps to know the warning signs to watch for.

Find out what strategies you can use to get rid of your high-rate debt now.

6 warning signs to look for when choosing a debt management program

The following red flags could signal that the debt management program you're considering may not be the best choice for you:

They guarantee results or instant debt relief

If a debt relief program promises to slash your debt in half or erase it altogether with no consequences, it's time to walk away. A reputable debt management program will never guarantee specific outcomes because every creditor is different, and not all will agree to reduce your interest rate or waive your fees. Plus, true debt relief takes time. If someone claims they can make your debt disappear overnight, they're either misleading you or selling a program that's likely to hurt your credit or lead to default.

Ask a debt relief expert about the options available to you today.

They ask for payment upfront

Federal law prohibits both credit counseling and debt settlement companies from charging upfront fees before services are provided. So if you're being asked to pay a large sum before any real help kicks in, that's a serious warning sign to take notice of. Legitimate debt management plans might include modest setup or monthly maintenance fees, but those are typically rolled into your monthly payment, and they should be clearly disclosed and reasonable. While it varies, the fees for debt management programs are usually under $75 to start and around $25 monthly.

They dodge questions or won't explain the process

Transparency matters. If a representative won't walk you through how their debt management program works, what it will cost, how long it will take and what happens if you miss a payment, that's a big problem. Any trustworthy credit counselor should be more than willing to explain the details, including how your payments are distributed to creditors and what happens if one of your creditors refuses to participate in the plan.

They don't review your full financial situation

A real debt management plan provides a tailored, not a blanketed, solution. So, before recommending anything, a legitimate credit counselor will take a detailed look at your income, expenses, debts and financial goals. If a program is pitched to you without this step — especially during a high-pressure sales call — it's probably not focused on helping you. It's more likely to be geared toward making money off your stress.

There's no mention of the credit score impact

Debt management programs can affect your credit, but not in the same way debt settlement or bankruptcy might. If a company says your credit score won't be impacted at all, though, that's probably misleading. You may see a temporary dip early on due to account closures or new payment structures, but responsible participation in a debt management program typically improves your score over time. A trustworthy program will be honest about this from the start.

They push you away from other options

In some cases, a debt management plan really is the best option. But in other cases, strategies like a balance transfer card, a debt consolidation loan or even bankruptcy could make more financial sense. Any credit counseling company that discourages you from exploring alternatives or suggests theirs is the only "safe" or "legal" way to get out of debt is showing its hand. Real financial guidance considers all the tools in the toolbox, not just the ones that generate fees.

The bottom line

Debt management programs can be a lifeline for people overwhelmed by high-interest credit card debt, but only if the program is legitimate and tailored to your needs. The wrong program could leave you deeper in debt, with damaged credit and fewer options. So before you commit, take the time to research the agency, read reviews, verify credentials and ask questions. A trustworthy program won't just promise relief. It will help you build a realistic, sustainable path toward financial stability.