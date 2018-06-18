Gunman wounds 2, is fatally shot by bystander at Walmart store

TUMWATER, Wash. -- A gunman wounded a teenager during a carjacking and shot a man during a carjacking attempt Sunday before being killed by a bystander outside a Washington state Walmart, reports CBS Seattle affiliate KIRO-TV. The Walmart is in Tumwater, some 65 miles south of Seattle.

Tumwater police say officers were initially responding to a report of a car driving in the wrong direction but, while en route, were sent to a nearby scene of a reported carjacking with shots fired.

There, they found a 16-year-old female victim who'd suffered non-life threatening wounds.

A short time later, at about 5:30 p.m., Thurston County Dispatch began getting calls about shots fired "in or around the Tumwater Walmart and parking lot," according to police.

They say they found the 16-year-old's stolen car in the parking lot.

The carjacking suspect went into the Walmart Supercenter and fired shots at a display case, police said. No customers or employees were hit.

Police say the suspect then left the store and tried a second carjacking, in the parking lot, shooting an adult male occupant of the car in the process. That victim was treated for gunshot wounds and airlifted to a Seattle hospital. His condition wasn't known.

Police say the suspect then tried yet another carjacking in the parking lot, but was approached by two armed civilians. One shot the suspect dead, authorities said.

Witness Megan Chadwick told KIRO her husband saw an armed civilian take down the shooter. "He said he watched him (the shooter) take his last breath," Chadwick said. "There were three civilians going after him to shoot him and two of them had their guns up and then the third guy shot him through the window of the car."

A woman who was in the Walmart with her kids told KIRO she fled the store with them and hid in the parking lot behind a vehicle.

"I looked over and saw hundreds of people running out. ... Just a flood of people and everyone was screaming and frantic. ... When we got about to the door, I heard someone say, 'Gun. Shooter.' And I knew something was serious," she woman said.