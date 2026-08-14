Walmart tomato soup kits recalled over Listeria contamination risk, FDA says

A Maryland-based manufacturer is recalling 3,240 tomato soup kits sold at some Walmart stores due to concerns they may be contaminated with Listeria.

The soup kits were distributed exclusively to Walmart locations in 29 states between June 30 and July 7, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a recall notice issued on Wednesday.

The FDA said in a recall notice that the tomato soup kits may be at risk for Listeria contamination. The kits were sold at Walmart stores in 29 states. FDA

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kettle Cuisine, the company that manufactures the soup kits, has received no confirmed reports of illnesses associated with the product, the FDA said.

The food manufacturer issued the recall after the product tested positive for Listeria, a type of bacteria that can contaminate food and cause illness. Symptoms include severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The FDA advised consumers who purchased the product to wash their hands after handling it and clean any surfaces that it might have come into contact with. Consumers should dispose of the soup kit or return it to the Walmart where they bought it for a refund, the FDA said.

"Do not rely on smell or appearance to determine whether the product is safe," the agency said in its recall notice.

Product details

Brand: Marketside

Best by date: August 22

Product code: 194346474004

Package size: 14-ounce

States where the soup kit was distributed: