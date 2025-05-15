Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Walmart says it plans to raise prices despite lower U.S. tariffs

By
Megan Cerullo
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.
Read Full Bio
Megan Cerullo
Edited By
Anne Marie D. Lee
Editor, MoneyWatch
Anne Marie D. Lee is an editor for CBS MoneyWatch. She writes about topics including personal finance, the workplace, travel and social media.
Read Full Bio
Anne Marie D. Lee

/ CBS News

New data on inflation, price changes
New data shows slowed inflation, some higher prices after tariffs 02:45

Walmart on Thursday warned that even softer tariffs on China could soon force the company to raise prices. 

The world's largest retailer said President Trump's wide-ranging levies on U.S. trade partners are impeding its ability to keep prices low. 

"We will do our best to keep our prices as low as possible but given the magnitude of the tariffs, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we aren't able to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a statement Thursday. 

The price hikes will go into effect later this month. 

Walmart also pulled its quarterly profit outlook amid global economic uncertainty, as Mr. Trump vows to strike favorable trade deals with countries that are subject to steep levies on imports. 

— This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.