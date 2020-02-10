Two officers shot, suspect killed in shooting at Arkansas Walmart

Two officers were shot and a suspect was killed in a shooting Monday morning at a Walmart in Forrest City, Arkansas, reports CBS affiliate WREG. Law enforcement tells the station two police officers were called to the store in Forrest City, about 85 miles east of Little Rock, after the suspect began making threats.

The suspect reportedly said he was going to blow up the Walmart. The officers approached the suspect, and that's when shots were fired, the station reports.

NOW: We just arrived to the Walmart in Forrest City. Chaotic out here as several officers blocked this area off and people trying to figure out what’s going on. Police say two officers were shot and the suspect is dead. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/6F7B6DdV9u — Joneé Lewis WREG (@JoneeLewisTV) February 10, 2020

The suspect died and the two officers were both reportedly struck by gunfire. One was airlifted to a medical center while the other is still on the scene, according to WREG.

Authorities are working to secure the scene, police said. The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division has been called in to investigate, a state police spokesman told CBS News.

"I'm scared," said Kim Bery, an employee who answered the phone at an autoparts store across the street from the Walmart, according to the Associated Press.

Bery said she could see a lot of police presence at the Walmart and that Walmart employees appeared to have been evacuated into the parking lot.

