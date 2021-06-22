Walmart Deals for Days: The biggest deals on Apple, Dyson, home fitness and more

Apple

Attention, bargain shoppers: Amazon Prime Day is under way, but so are similar events from rival retailers, including, most notably, big-box chain Walmart. The company's competing Deals for Days sale is in full swing, running through Wednesday, June 23 -- a full day longer than Amazon's Prime Day sale.

From deals on streaming sticks and boxes to deals on kitchen appliances such as the Instant Pot to deals on jewelry, there's something on sale at Walmart right now for just about everyone. The best part? Unlike Amazon's Prime Day sale, you don't have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these Deals for Days savings.

Here are some of the biggest and most interesting deals Walmart is offering through June 23, or while supplies last.

Apple Airpods Pro

Apple via Amazon

There are a number of Apple products on sale this year during Walmart's Deals for Days sale. To start, the Apple Airpods Pro, featuring high-quality audio, active noise cancellation, 4.5 hours of listening on a single charge and a wireless charging case that extends listening time to 24 hours, are on sale for $189. (They are also available for $189 at Amazon right now.)

Apple TV 4K (32GB)

Apple via Amazon

Next up on the Apple sale roster: the Apple TV 4K streaming media player. It features 4K High Dynamic Range, Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound, a Siri voice remote and access to plenty of streaming apps through the App Store.

Apple regularly sells the Apple TV 4K for $179. During Walmart Deals for Days, you can pick one up for just $99.

Apple iPad mini Wi-Fi 64GB

Apple via Walmart

There's great news for people who have been thinking about buying a new Apple iPad mini: During Walmart Deals for Days, it's never been cheaper. The 7.9-inch Retina display tablet with Touch ID fingerprint sensor, 64GB storage, 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime front camera, stereo speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life is on sale for $329 (regularly $399).

Apple Watch 3

Apple via Amazon

Last year on Prime Day, Amazon offered the older-but-still-useful Apple Watch 3 for $169. This year, during Deals for Days, Walmart is offering the same Apple wearable for the same price -- $169.

Roku Express 4K+

Roku via Amazon

Previously on sale for $39, you can get a Roku Express 4K+ streaming box for $29 during Walmart Deals for Days. Like most Roku devices, this UHD streamer comes with access to more than 150 free live TV channels through the Roku Channel, with hundreds more free channels available through Pluto TV.

(Note: CBS Essentials and Pluto TV are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.)

Hisense 40" Roku Smart LED TV

Hisense via Walmart

If you'd rather just buy a TV with Roku built in, Walmart's got something for you there, too. This 40-inch Hisense HDTV (1080p) is about as budget friendly as smart TVs get: It's on offer for just $178 during Deals for Days.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer



Dyson via Walmart

Dyson is well known for its cutting edge technology across the home and beauty spaces, and its high-velocity hairdryer is no exception. Hard to find on sale, the lightweight Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer features intelligent heat control along with a V9 digital motor. It's $50 off while supplies last.

Famistar W500C folding treadmill

Famistar via Amazon

This treadmill from Famistar, on sale for $700 off during Deals for Days, features 12 preset workout programs, heart rate sensors and an LED display that tracks your distance, speed, time, calories, and more. It can be easily folded up for storage, making it ideal for smaller spaces.

Canon Rebel T7 DSLR camera

Canon via Walmart

This DSLR Canon camera kit has everything you need to get started taking high-quality, professional-looking photographs. It includes the Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm lens, a camera bag, charging equipment, cleaning supplies, a three-piece filter kit and more. The camera also features built-in Wi-Fi to easily share pictures from the camera to your phone. Regularly priced at $750, this kit can be had for $500 during Deals for Days.

"Super Mario Odyssey" for the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo via Walmart

Now's a great time to catch up on some of the best games for the Nintendo Switch. The adventure game "Super Mario Odyssey," rated by review aggregation site Metacritic as the third best Nintendo Switch title of all time (with a 97% Metascore), is marked down to $40 during Walmart's Deals for Days sale.

"The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening" for the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo via Walmart

And that's not all. "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening," a remake of the 1993 Game Boy title with the same name, is also on sale for $40. It has an 87% Metascore on Metacritic.

"Luigi's Mansion 3" for the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo via Walmart

A great family-friendly title, "Luigi's Mansion 3" tasks Mario's famous brother with clearing out a hotel full of ghosts. The game's multiplayer mode allows up to 8 players. It has an 86% Metascore on Metacritic.

"Fire Emblem: Three Houses" for the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo via Walmart

Rounding out Walmart's Nintendo Switch game sale is the tactical turn-based RPG "Fire Emblem: Three Houses." It has an 89% Metascore on Metacritic.

Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 pressure cooker (6 quart)

Instant Pot via Walmart

Walmart is cooking up a good deal on Instant Pots during Deals for Days. This 6-quart Viva model serves as a programmable pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté, sous vide and sterilizer, all in one.

Formerly priced at $99, you can now get an Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 pressure cooker for $59.

Chefman Air Fryer (8 quart)

Chefman via Walmart

Air fryers are a popular Prime Day kitchen deal, so it's no surprise to see Walmart offer a big discount on the 8-quart Chefman Air Fryer. It regularly sells for $100, but you can get one now during Deals for Days for just $70.

Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge robot vacuum with home mapping

Anker via Walmart

It's hard to find a less expensive robot vacuum on offer than this one. Anker's home-mapping Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge vacuum features 2000Pa of suction and smartphone app controls. Boundary strips (6.6 feet) are included.

Normally priced at $249, the Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge is priced at $169 during Deals for Days.

Lifetime 46-inch adjustable portable basketball hoop

Lifetime via Walmart

Get your game on this summer with a new portable basketball hoop for the family. It adjusts from 8 to 10 feet high, and has a 31-gallon portable base so it can be easily moved out of the driveway when needed. And don't worry: The 46-inch backboard is shatterproof.

This basketball hoop, normally $199, is just $99 during Walmart's Deals for Days sale.