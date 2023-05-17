Florida man accused of killing dune buggy driver in confrontation sparked by beer can

A Florida man was accused of fatally shooting a dune buggy driver in a confrontation over a beer can, according to court records. Wallace Mannin Kirkland, 59, allegedly shot the unidentified male driver after he said something similar to "I'm going to kill you" during the incident last week, a detective said in an affidavit.

Kirkland was arrested on charges of manslaughter and aggravated battery with a firearm, and he was released on $40,000 bond Saturday, according to online jail records. No attorney was listed for him.

The incident started when Kirkland either attempted to throw or threw a beer can over the dune buggy Friday evening as the driver passed Kirkland, his wife and his neighbor in Lake County, near Orlando, a Lake County sheriff's detective said in the affidavit.

Witnesses told investigators it appeared Kirkland and the driver previously had "several" verbal altercations, according to the affidavit.

During Friday's incident, the driver got out of the dune buggy, approached Kirkland and made the purported statement about killing Kirkland, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses told investigators they didn't notice any weapons in the driver's hands, according to the affidavit. The driver was described as "physically smaller" than Kirkland and his neighbor.

When the driver came within 3-4 feet of Kirkland, witnesses heard a gunshot, and the driver said he couldn't believe Kirkland shot him, according to the affidavit. The driver returned to the dune buggy, drove a short distance and apparently lost consciousness.

Sheriff's deputies found the driver with a gunshot wound to the torso, and he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the affidavit.

A Ruger semi-automatic pistol was found with a spent casing in its chamber when Kirkland was arrested, according to the affidavit.

Kirkland's arraignment was scheduled for June 5.