Vulture causes motorcycle crash, killing married couple

Medicine Lodge, Kan. — Authorities say a vulture caused a crash that killed a married couple as they rode a motorcycle in southern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the bird came out of a ditch Saturday afternoon and struck 42-year-old Brandon Husband, of Fowler, in the head on a rural road 13 miles northwest of the Barber County town of Medicine Lodge.

The motorcycle then went off the road, struck a barbed wire fence and overturned. The patrol says Husband died at the scene, and his wife, 43-year-old Jennifer Husband, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Neither was wearing a helmet.

Medicine Lodge is about 75 miles southwest of Wichita.