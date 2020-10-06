Live

Watch CBSN Live

Voter registration ends Monday in 12 states

By Cara Korte

/ CBS News

Nationwide effort to register Americans to vote
Nationwide effort to register Americans to vo... 01:25

With less than a month to go before Election Day, voting has already begun in the country. According to early returns, nearly 4 million votes have already been cast. 

In every state but North Dakota, voters need to be registered. In most states, there is a deadline in place to register to vote by November 3. This week marks the deadline that voter registration must be postmarked in multiple states. 

In some states, these deadlines are only for mail-in and/or in-person registration deadlines and you're still able to register online. Check CBS News' State and Dates project to learn more about your state's policies.

Early voting is also beginning in a number of states this week.

Voter registration deadlines

Monday, October 5

  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Indiana
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi 
  • Ohio
  • Tennessee 
  • Texas

Tuesday, October 6

  • Illinois 
  • Nevada
  • New Mexico

Wednesday, October 7

  • Missouri

Friday, October 9

  • Idaho
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • Oklahoma

Early voting begins

Monday, October 5

  • California
  • Iowa
  • Maine
  • MT
  • NE

Tuesday, October 6

  • Indiana
  • Ohio

Wednesday, October 7 

  • Arizona

First published on October 5, 2020 / 9:24 PM

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue