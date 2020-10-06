Voter registration ends Monday in 12 states

With less than a month to go before Election Day, voting has already begun in the country. According to early returns, nearly 4 million votes have already been cast.

In every state but North Dakota, voters need to be registered. In most states, there is a deadline in place to register to vote by November 3. This week marks the deadline that voter registration must be postmarked in multiple states.

In some states, these deadlines are only for mail-in and/or in-person registration deadlines and you're still able to register online. Check CBS News' State and Dates project to learn more about your state's policies.

Early voting is also beginning in a number of states this week.

Voter registration deadlines

Monday, October 5

Arizona

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Ohio

Tennessee

Texas

Tuesday, October 6

Illinois

Nevada

New Mexico

Wednesday, October 7

Missouri

Friday, October 9

Idaho

New York

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Early voting begins

Monday, October 5

California

Iowa

Maine

MT

NE

Tuesday, October 6

Indiana

Ohio

Wednesday, October 7