Voter registration ends Monday in 12 states
With less than a month to go before Election Day, voting has already begun in the country. According to early returns, nearly 4 million votes have already been cast.
In every state but North Dakota, voters need to be registered. In most states, there is a deadline in place to register to vote by November 3. This week marks the deadline that voter registration must be postmarked in multiple states.
In some states, these deadlines are only for mail-in and/or in-person registration deadlines and you're still able to register online. Check CBS News' State and Dates project to learn more about your state's policies.
Early voting is also beginning in a number of states this week.
Voter registration deadlines
Monday, October 5
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Ohio
- Tennessee
- Texas
Tuesday, October 6
- Illinois
- Nevada
- New Mexico
Wednesday, October 7
- Missouri
Friday, October 9
- Idaho
- New York
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
Early voting begins
Monday, October 5
- California
- Iowa
- Maine
- MT
- NE
Tuesday, October 6
- Indiana
- Ohio
Wednesday, October 7
- Arizona