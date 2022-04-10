Watch CBS News

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's full 60 Minutes interview in Ukrainian

By Scott Pelley

/ CBS News

Language translation is more art than science. Different translators have varied opinions of words and their meaning. For our interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we used the services of three, independent, interpreters of the Ukrainian language. The first translation occurred in the moment, simultaneously, during the interview. Later, a second translator watched the entire interview on video and translated Ukrainian to English verbatim. In the final editing process, a third translator sat with us and verified the edits that are always necessary for clarity and concision. At some points in our story, when phrases in English and Ukrainian did not match each other in length, we made the best effort possible to convey Mr. Zelenskyy's comments with precision and context. As a service to Ukrainian speakers, we are posting the hour-long, April 7th interview in its entirety.

Scott Pelley
Scott Pelley

Correspondent, "60 Minutes"

First published on April 10, 2022 / 7:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

