Passenger attempted to divert domestic flight from Mexico into the U.S., Volaris airline says

A passenger on a domestic flight in Mexico attempted to divert the plane into the United States before he was stopped by the crew, the airline said on social media on Sunday.

Volaris said the crew on flight 3041 from El Bajio to Tijuana managed to detain the passenger before the flight was diverted to Guadalajara in central Mexico. Once it arrived there, the passenger was handed over to authorities.

Volaris airline Airbus A320-233 plane at Cancun airport, Quintana Roo, Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico. Geography Photos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The rest of the passengers and crew later continued to their destination in Tijuana on the border with the U.S.

"Volaris regrets the inconvenience that this situation caused," the airline said in the statement on X. "For Volaris, the safety of our passengers and crews is the highest priority."

The passenger's motive for diverting the plane was not immediately clear. The airline did not say at what point during the flight the incident occurred.

The airline said it has become a plaintiff to ensure that the passenger faces the full weight of the law.