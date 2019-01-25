"Voices of the Shutdown": How to watch the special report on CBSN

Federal workers have now missed two paychecks as the partial government shutdown stretches into its 35th day Friday.

People across the country are pitching in to help the workers through their financial hardship. In Washington, D.C., a pop-up kitchen is providing free meals to workers affected by the shutdown. It is run by the non-profit organization World Central Kitchen, which was founded by celebrity chef José Andrés.

CBS News' David Begnaud will be live Friday night with a one-hour special report after spending the day at the kitchen. He will host a live conversation with furloughed government workers.

"We're going to leave the politics aside," Begnaud said. "Tonight what we want to do is: we just want you to hear the personal stories."

How to watch "Voices of the Shutdown"

Date: Friday, January 25, 2019

Congress on Friday appeared no closer to resolving an impasse that has closed the government for over a month, making it the longest federal closure in American history. On Thursday, two competing bills to get the government back up and running failed in the Senate, sending lawmakers back to square one.