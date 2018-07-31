Prosecutors: Teacher took "up-skirt" photos of students in class with hidden camera

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Virginia teacher who pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge had more than 100 "up-skirt" images of his students. The Daily Progress reports Charlottesville police presented evidence of those images of Charlottesville High School students at Richard A. Wellbeloved-Stone's sentencing Monday.

The school district had previously said that none of the 57-year-old environmental science teacher's crimes were related to his tenure at the school. Wellbeloved-Stone was sentenced to 23 years in prison for photos involving a prepubescent girl.

The photos of students are not covered in the plea agreement. It's unclear whether Wellbeloved-Stone will face additional charges.

Prosecutors said Wellbeloved-Stone installed hidden cameras inside his classroom to take the "up-skirt" photos.

In an email sent to parents after the hearing, Charlottesville City Schools spokeswoman Beth Cheuk says the photographs appear to have been taken without students' knowledge in his classroom between 2012 and 2014. The statement said investigators have worked to notify the families who have been impacted.

"We are sorry that this violation of trust occurred in our school, and we are also sorry to relay unsettling news," Cheuk said.

In court Monday, Wellbeloved-Stone gave a tearful apology to his victims, reports CBS affiliate WCAV.

"I am sorry I violated your right to privacy and sense of security," he said.

The victims' families also delivered impact statements, describing the abuse as a nightmare, the station reports.

"We fear we will never truly know the scope of the abuse," said a spokeswoman for one of the victim's families.