Videos show dust storm sweeping through Phoenix area, ASU football stadium, more

A massive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area Monday, causing power outages, knocking down trees and forcing a temporary ground stop at the city's main airport.

Videos and pictures captured apocalyptic scenes of the wall of dust, called a haboob, quickly approaching entire neighborhoods, the Arizona State University football stadium and the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Haboobs are most common in the Southwest and are caused by strong thunderstorm winds, the National Weather Service said. They usually happen suddenly an can drastically reduce visibility.

A woman in Arizona told The Associated Press Monday she was driving with her children when the storm hit.

"I couldn't see my hand in front of my face if I put my hand outside," she said, adding that she could taste the dust and feel the wind rattling her car.

Over the weekend, dust storms also hit the Burning Man festival in Nevada's Black Rock Desert. Videos showed campers trying to hold down their tents and shelters amid the strong winds and low visibility.