Massive dust storm engulfs Phoenix, followed by monsoon, grounding hundreds of flights

A powerful storm kicked up a towering wall of dust that rolled through metro Phoenix on Monday, darkening the sky, blinding drivers, knocking out power and grounding flights at one of the nation's busiest airports.

Bernae Boykin Hitesman was driving her son and daughter, ages 9 and 11, home from school when the storm, known as a haboob, arrived late in the afternoon in Arizona City, about 60 miles southeast of Phoenix.

She had to quickly pull over as the storm engulfed her car. "I couldn't see my hand in front of my face if I put my hand outside," she said.

A giant dust storm approaches the Phoenix metro area as a monsoon storm pushes the dust into the air, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin / AP

Boykin Hitesman said she could taste the dust and feel the strong wind rattling her car until it finally passed about 15 minutes later.

"I was nervous," she said. "My kids were really, really scared, so I was trying to be brave for them."

A haboob is a dust storm pushed by the wind produced by a weather front or thunderstorm and typically occurs in flat, arid areas. Heavy rain and wind followed Monday's haboob, delaying flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and causing some damage to a terminal roof.

By 9:30 p.m., there were more than 200 delays reported at the airport, KPHO-TV reported. Video sent in to the station showed damage to the roof in Terminal 4.

"Crews have been identifying leaks and attempting to clean up water where it has collected in passenger areas," Heather Shelbrack, the airport's deputy aviation director for public relations, said in an email.

This photo provided by the City of Phoenix shows a towering cloud of dust at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.

More than 15,000 people lost power, most in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, according to PowerOutage.us.

In the Ahwatukee Foothills area, strong winds caused a traffic sign to fall onto the road, CBS affiliate KPHO-TV reported. In Chandler, the station witnessed a tree that fell on top of a house, and the homeowner reported roof damage.

Richard Filley, a retired university professor who lives in Gilbert, said the dust storm caused the trees to sway and knocked bird feeders to the ground. Fine dust found its way through "every little crack and space" into his house, he said.

"The windstorm part of it, I'm glad it's gone," he said. "You look at the photos of haboobs and they are a spectacular natural phenomenon. They are kind of beautiful in their own way."

Phoenix has been drier than usual during the monsoon season, while parts of southeast and north-central Arizona have had a fair amount of rain, said Mark O'Malley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

"But that's typical for a monsoon, very hit and miss," he said.

The forecast for metro Phoenix calls for a 40% chance of rain Tuesday before drying out, O'Malley said.

Meanwhile in Nevada, a dust storm hammered the opening weekend of the Burning Man Festival, with wind gusts of up to 50 mph toppling campers' tents and porta potties. Organizers warned people in Black Rock City to "secure your structures and belongings" amid the winds, and for people to not drive if they can't see.