Watch Live: Civil rights leader Vernon Jordan memorial service

The National Urban League is holding a memorial service to honor civil rights leader Vernon Jordan. Jordan, who rose from humble beginnings in the segregated South to become a champion of civil rights, died last week. He was 85.

Jordan led the Urban League from 1971 to 1981, assuming leadership after the passage of the Civil Rights Act. Jordan was the first lawyer to head the organization, which had traditionally been led by social workers. Under his leadership, the Urban League added 17 more chapters and its budget swelled to more than $100 million. The organization also broadened its focus to include voter registration drives and conflict resolution between Blacks and law enforcement.

How to watch Vernon Jordan's memorial service today

What : Vernon Jordan memorial service held by the National Urban League

Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

"The nation has lost one of its greatest champions of racial and economic justice," the league said in a statement announcing the service. "... His passing leaves a tremendous void that can never be filled."

After growing up in the Jim Crow South and living much of his life in a segregated America, Jordan took a strategic view of race issues. "My view on all this business about race is never to get angry, no, but to get even," Jordan said in a July 2000 New York Times interview. "You don't take it out in anger; you take it out in achievement."

He was nearly killed by a racist's bullet in 1980 before before reinventing himself as a Washington insider and corporate influencer. His friendship with former President Bill Clinton made him an informal White House adviser, a role he continued as a confidant for former President Barack Obama.

"Like so many others, Michelle and I benefited from Vernon Jordan's wise counsel and warm friendship—and deeply admired his tireless fight for civil rights," Mr. Obama said in a tweet after Jordan's passing. "We hope the memory of his extraordinary presence and the legacy of his work bring comfort to Ann, Vickee, and his family."

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change