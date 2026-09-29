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Feds charge Venezuelan man shot by ICE agent with assaulting an officer

By
Camilo Montoya-Galvez
Camilo Montoya-Galvez
Immigration Correspondent
Camilo Montoya-Galvez is the Immigration Correspondent at CBS News, where his reporting is featured across multiple programs and platforms, including national broadcast shows, CBS News 24/7, CBSNews.com and the organization's social media accounts.
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Camilo Montoya-Galvez

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Federal prosecutors in Texas have charged a Venezuelan delivery driver who was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent earlier this month with assaulting an officer, according to court documents unveiled Tuesday.

The prosecutors accused 28-year-old Wilber Rafael Garces Perez of striking an ICE officer with his vehicle as he drove away in an attempt to evade arrest.

The Department of Homeland Security has said Garces Perez is living in the U.S. illegally after being ordered deported by an immigration judge.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

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