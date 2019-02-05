How hunger is fueling Venezuela's fast-rising opposition

Caracas -- Venezuela's embattled president is under new pressure after more of America's European allies called for Nicolás Maduro to be replaced. At least 38 countries now support opposition leader Juan Guaidó. China and Russia are Maduro's main supporters. On Tuesday morning, Russia's foreign minister called for talks between the government and the opposition.

CBS News' Elizabeth Palmer reports from Venezuela, where Roman Catholic leaders are helping Maduro's opponents -- and others who just want to survive.

Mass in La Vega, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Caracas, not only fills the church, it draws an overflow crowd. Father Alfredo Infanta's spiritual message carries a strong political subtext, though he says it's not directly anti-Maduro, as people must decide for themselves. The Church, however, has called Maduro's presidency unconstitutional. His parishioners might call it something else: a disaster.

Father Infanta took Palmer deeper into La Vega, where there's been no running water for four months and where, if not for a free lunch program offering potatoes, cheese and a dose of vitamins, some kids wouldn't eat at all.



Average inflation last year reached a surreal 80,000 percent. Almost no one in La Vega -- or anywhere in Venezuela -- can survive on what they make from work. The economy is so broken that an average teacher's salary, about $6 a month, will only buy a few dozen eggs. Almost half the population of Venezuela would go hungry without charity or food handouts.

Meat is a treat. Enrique, a butcher who's still in business despite fewer and fewer customers, supports Maduro. He's furious the U.S. has got involved. He said every country the U.S. has "helped," has ended up with misery and destruction.

But that's an opinion you hear less and less -- especially as huge quantities of humanitarian aid from the U.S. approaches Venezuela's borders.