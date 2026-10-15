Vance says "selling access to the White House" is "disgusting and despicable"

Vice President JD Vance told CBS News on Thursday that anybody who is "selling access to the White House" should "suffer consequences."

Vance spoke with "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil during a one-hour town hall in Michigan that is set to air on Saturday evening, less than three weeks before the midterm elections.

Dokoupil pointed to a string of recent reports, including Mr. Trump's staggering cryptocurrency earnings, and the ousting of U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle over allegations she asked a man who was seeking help from the Trump administration to wire her $100,000.

"First of all, if somebody's selling access to the White House, that's disgusting and despicable and they should suffer consequences," Vance responded.

He went on to say, "I want to make those judgments based on the facts and not based on a random news media report that I read."

Guilfoyle has denied wrongdoing. Mr. Trump has denied any conflicts of interest.

Congressional Democrats have vowed to investigate the Trump administration if they win control of the House or Senate, which would grant them control over committees and allow them to issue subpoenas to administration officials.

Asked if the administration would comply with any subpoenas, Vance said: "Of course I will. Look, I mean, we follow the law."

Watch CBS News' "Things That Matter: A Town Hall With Vice President JD Vance" on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network or stream it on Paramount+. The one-hour special will also be available to watch afterward on CBSNews.com, YouTube and CBS News 24/7.